UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $237.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.62. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $170.31 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

