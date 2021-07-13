UBS Group AG Sells 147,526 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

