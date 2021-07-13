UBS Group AG Sells 17,324 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ExlService were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $802,475 and sold 25,000 shares worth $2,463,629. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.