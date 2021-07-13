UBS Group AG Sells 75,321 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,120,330. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

