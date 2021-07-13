Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon Sells 81,663 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54.

Shares of NYSE:ULTA traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.87. 4,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,421. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

