Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ULTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ULTA) to post earnings per share of $2.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $342.84 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $356.31.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

