Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) EVP Emily M. Liggett Sells 12,500 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) EVP Emily M. Liggett sold 12,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00.

NYSE UCTT opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

