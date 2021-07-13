Unistake Price Hits $0.0303 on Major Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $72,321.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00114502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00157111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,357.14 or 0.99878649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.66 or 0.00955852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,676,298 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

