UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.13.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock worth $8,239,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.95. 110,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $394.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

