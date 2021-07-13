Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

