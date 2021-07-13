Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Upwork stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Upwork has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

