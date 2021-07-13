Upwork (NYSE:UPWK) Trading 10.5% Higher

Upwork Inc. (NYSE:UPWK)’s share price traded up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.38. 55,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,825,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,686,745.18. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,020.

About Upwork (NYSE:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

