urban-gro, Inc. (NYSE:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy Purchases 25,000 Shares

urban-gro, Inc. (NYSE:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00.

urban-gro stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. urban-gro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00.

Get urban-gro alerts:

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.