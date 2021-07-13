Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 12.9% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $57,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of VV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.90. 3,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $144.84 and a 52-week high of $204.71.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

