Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 107,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 788,028 shares.The stock last traded at $88.18 and had previously closed at $88.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after acquiring an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 135,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,492,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

