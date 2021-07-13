Veritable L.P. Has $100.91 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 119.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,864,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,806 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.7% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $100,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,126,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.