Veritable L.P. Has $15.38 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.47. 23,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

