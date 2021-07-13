Veritable L.P. Has $8 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.26. The company had a trading volume of 247,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,202,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.46. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,118 shares of company stock worth $61,230,200. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.