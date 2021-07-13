Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,735 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 185.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 248,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 161,436 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $105.58. 247,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $106.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.