Veritable L.P. Sells 570 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.74.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,679,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $680.10. 466,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,389,484. The company has a market cap of $655.16 billion, a PE ratio of 679.35, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $628.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

