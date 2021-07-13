Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.50. Veritiv has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.