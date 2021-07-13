Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.02. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 833,415 shares traded.

VET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.08.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.