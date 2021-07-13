Vertex Energy (NYSE:VTNR) Stock Price Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 34,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,566,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Specifically, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $606,000.00.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

