Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VERV opened at $48.20 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

