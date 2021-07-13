Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Vinci stock opened at €92.31 ($108.60) on Monday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €93.46.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

