Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,158,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,943,000 after acquiring an additional 633,900 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 64,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

