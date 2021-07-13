Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 9,817 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after buying an additional 201,697 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $3,412,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.11. 11,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,173. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.