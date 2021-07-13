Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $288.64. 11,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,824. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

