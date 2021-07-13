Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,985. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.10 and a 12 month high of $174.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

