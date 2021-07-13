Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 20,542 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the quarter. Avient makes up 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Avient by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.36. 14,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

