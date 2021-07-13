Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in June

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VBIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 234,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. Vitality Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
About Vitality Biopharma
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.