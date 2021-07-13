Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in June

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VBIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 234,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. Vitality Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc focuses on developing cannabinoid pharmaceutical prodrugs in the United States. The company produces approximately 25 novel cannabosides, including glycosylated tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol, cannabidivarin, and cannabinol. It is developing THC-glycoside (VBX-100), an oral prodrug for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

