Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 187 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON:VOD traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 119.44 ($1.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,484,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,515,391. The company has a market cap of £33.32 billion and a PE ratio of 398.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.11.

In other news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.