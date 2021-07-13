Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 187 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).
LON:VOD traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 119.44 ($1.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,484,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,515,391. The company has a market cap of £33.32 billion and a PE ratio of 398.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.11.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
