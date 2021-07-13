Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives “GBX 187” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their gbx 187 rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOD. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 119.64 ($1.56) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market capitalization of £33.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

