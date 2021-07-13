VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

VolitionRx stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.76. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

