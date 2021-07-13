VolitionRx’s (VNRX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.76. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 52,866.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VolitionRx by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.
