VolitionRx’s (VNRX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.76. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 52,866.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,319.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 50,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,484,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VolitionRx by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

