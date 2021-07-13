Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Get Vonage alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.39.

Vonage stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vonage has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.