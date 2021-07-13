Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $110,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.