VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Announces Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $348.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

