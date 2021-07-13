Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $69.69 Average PT from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $192,030.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $977,410 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

