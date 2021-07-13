Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VYGR) Insider Sells $14,169.48 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VYGR) insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,516 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $14,169.48.

Shares of NYSE VYGR opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.