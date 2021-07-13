W Green Pay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,299.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $175,455.67 and $15,299.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.00887611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00045305 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

