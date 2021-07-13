Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 425 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 425 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,855 shares of company stock valued at $31,138,835. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.59.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

