Waifu Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,504.00 (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $8,504.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00111028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00159581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,685.89 or 1.00075039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00960342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,884,625 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

