WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WKME. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WalkMe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

WalkMe stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

