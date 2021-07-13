Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 32,449 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 96.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.