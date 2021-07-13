Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $295,934,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynn C. Minella sold 75,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,004,593.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,684,980. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

