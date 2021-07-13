Walleye Capital LLC Buys 30,342 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 894.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,736 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

