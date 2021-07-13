Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,925 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,925 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG stock opened at $286.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.28 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.42.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

