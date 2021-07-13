Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAHU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

ACAHU stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

