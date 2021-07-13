Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after buying an additional 57,620 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $4,195,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $3,318,000.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.44.

Shares of SBNY opened at $257.66 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

